U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Campos Moreira Propulsion Journeyman, with the 18th CMS engine test facility, inspects an active F-15C engine at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jun. 21, 2023. Airmen assigned to the ETF ensure all engines tested are compliant with the Air Force standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 21:43 Photo ID: 7889338 VIRIN: 230606-F-BS464-1109 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.43 MB Location: KADENA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Test cell Airmen ready engines for launch [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.