U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Campos Moreira Propulsion Journeyman, with the 18th CMS engine test facility, inspects an active F-15C engine at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jun. 21, 2023. Airmen assigned to the ETF ensure all engines tested are compliant with the Air Force standards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 21:43
|Photo ID:
|7889338
|VIRIN:
|230606-F-BS464-1109
|Location:
|KADENA, OKINAWA, JP
Test cell Airmen ready engines for launch
