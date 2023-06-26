Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters Perform at Navy Memorial [Image 3 of 7]

    U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters Perform at Navy Memorial

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Seth Johnson 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230627-N-SJ665-1087 Washington (Jun. 27, 2023) The women of the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters perform a song at the Navy Memorial Concert. The Sea Chanters perform at the Navy Memorial as part of the Concerts on the Avenue every summer.(U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 17:32
    VIRIN: 230627-N-SJ665-1087
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    This work, U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters Perform at Navy Memorial [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Band
    Navy Memorial
    Sea Chanters
    Navy Music

