230627-N-SJ665-1087 Washington (Jun. 27, 2023) The women of the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters perform a song at the Navy Memorial Concert. The Sea Chanters perform at the Navy Memorial as part of the Concerts on the Avenue every summer.(U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 17:32 Photo ID: 7889147 VIRIN: 230627-N-SJ665-1087 Resolution: 4845x3234 Size: 1.39 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters Perform at Navy Memorial [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Seth Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.