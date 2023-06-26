U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters Perform at Navy Memorial

230627-N-SJ665-1041 Washington (Jun. 27, 2023) Chief Musician Dennys Moura, Gaithersburg, Md., sings a solo with the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters. The Sea Chanters perform at the Navy Memorial as part of the Concerts on the Avenue every summer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)

Date Taken: 06.27.2023
Date Posted: 06.29.2023
Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US