U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters Perform at Navy Memorial

230627-N-SJ665-1041 Washington (Jun. 27, 2023) Chief Musician Dennys Moura, Gaithersburg, Md., sings a solo with the United States Navy Band Sea Chanters. The Sea Chanters perform at the Navy Memorial as part of the Concerts on the Avenue every summer. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Seth S. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 17:32
|Photo ID:
|7889146
|VIRIN:
|230627-N-SJ665-1041
|Resolution:
|4538x3029
|Size:
|965.51 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
