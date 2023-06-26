Oklahoma ANG TACPs support Air Defender 2023

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Paul Hebb, left, operations superintendent, and Senior Master Sgt. Nicholas Altgilbers, senior enlisted leader, both with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron, 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma National Guard monitor data transmissions in a mobile tactical operations center during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) in Germany June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 is a German-led exercise that integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

