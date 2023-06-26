Oklahoma ANG TACPs support Air Defender 2023

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jarret Tyra, a tactical air control party specialist with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron, 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma National Guard, reports via inter-team communications while observing a location through a magnifying scope during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) in Germany June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 is a German-led exercise that integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)
