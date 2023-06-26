Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma ANG TACPs support Air Defender 2023 [Image 6 of 13]

    Oklahoma ANG TACPs support Air Defender 2023

    GERMANY

    06.30.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire 

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jarret Tyra, a tactical air control party specialist with the 146th Air Support Operations Squadron, 137th Special Operations Wing, Oklahoma National Guard, reports via inter-team communications while observing a location through a magnifying scope during exercise Air Defender 2023 (AD23) in Germany June 19, 2023. Exercise AD23 is a German-led exercise that integrates both U.S. and Allied air-power to defend shared values, while leveraging and strengthening vital partnerships to deter aggression around the world. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brigette Waltermire)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 17:33
    Photo ID: 7889135
    VIRIN: 230619-Z-AP992-1007
    Resolution: 5000x3333
    Size: 10.19 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oklahoma ANG TACPs support Air Defender 2023 [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Brigette Waltermire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oklahoma ANG TACPs support Air Defender 2023

    Air National Guard

    TACP
    command and control
    National Guard
    146th Air Support Operations Squadron
    137th Special Operations Wing
    AD23

