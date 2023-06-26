Technical Sgt. Cody Ferro assigned to the 439th Airlift Wing, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, completes final checks on the C-5M Super Galaxy cargo aircraft at Jorge Chávez International Airport, Lima, Peru, during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23, June 29, 2023. Resolute Sentinel will benefit U.S. service members by providing the opportunity to learn from and build partnerships with military and inter-agency personnel from the eight other nations participating. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cody Burt)

