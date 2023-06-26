An Airman assigned to the 439th Airlift Wing, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, speaks with a Peruvian flight line worker in preparation for takeoff at Jorge Chávez International Airport, Lima, Peru during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23, June 29, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cody Burt)

