    Resolute Sentinel 23 [Image 1 of 3]

    Resolute Sentinel 23

    LIMA, PERU

    06.29.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Cody A Burt 

    307th Bomb Wing

    An Airman assigned to the 439th Airlift Wing, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, speaks with a Peruvian flight line worker in preparation for takeoff at Jorge Chávez International Airport, Lima, Peru during exercise Resolute Sentinel 23, June 29, 2023. Resolute Sentinel improves readiness of U.S. and partner nation military and interagency personnel through joint defense interoperability training, engineering projects and knowledge exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Cody Burt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 16:57
    Photo ID: 7888967
    VIRIN: 230629-F-YR049-1002
    Resolution: 4359x2900
    Size: 4.74 MB
    Location: LIMA, PE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Sentinel 23 [Image 3 of 3], by 1st Lt. Cody A Burt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SOUTHCOM
    #Partnership
    #AFSOUTH
    #RS23
    #ResoluteSentinel
    #ResoluteSentinel23

