WASHINGTON (June 29, 2023) -- Former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer's portrait is unveiled at the Pentagon, June 29, 2023. Spencer served as the 76th Secretary of the Navy from 2017-2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/released)
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 15:29
|Photo ID:
|7888669
|VIRIN:
|230629-N-KB401-1243
|Resolution:
|5751x3834
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer's Portrait Unveiling [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT