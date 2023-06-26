WASHINGTON (June 29, 2023) -- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday shakes hands with former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer at Spencer's portrait unveiling at the Pentagon, June 29, 2023. Spencer served as the 76th Secretary of the Navy from 2017-2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 15:30 Photo ID: 7888666 VIRIN: 230629-N-KB401-1046 Resolution: 4409x2939 Size: 2.2 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer's Portrait Unveiling [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.