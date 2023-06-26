Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer's Portrait Unveiling [Image 1 of 4]

    Former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer's Portrait Unveiling

    DC, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro  

    Chief of Naval Operations

    WASHINGTON (June 29, 2023) -- Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday shakes hands with former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer at Spencer's portrait unveiling at the Pentagon, June 29, 2023. Spencer served as the 76th Secretary of the Navy from 2017-2019. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 15:30
    Photo ID: 7888666
    VIRIN: 230629-N-KB401-1046
    Resolution: 4409x2939
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: DC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Former Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer's Portrait Unveiling [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Michael B Zingaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Navy
    Chief of Naval Operations
    CNO
    SECNAV
    Richard Spencer
    Adm. Mike Gilday

