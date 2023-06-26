Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Jip Mosman Becomes Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s 111th Shipyard Commander [Image 2 of 2]

    Capt. Jip Mosman Becomes Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s 111th Shipyard Commander

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2023

    Photo by Daniel DeAngelis 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Capt. Jip Mosman assumed command of Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) as its 111th Shipyard Commander during the Change of Command Ceremony June 29.

    Change of Command
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Capt. Dianna Wolfson
    Capt. Jip Mosman

