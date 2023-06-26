Capt. Jip Mosman Becomes Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s 111th Shipyard Commander

Capt. James “Jip” Mosman relieved Capt. Dianna Wolfson and assumed command of Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) as its 111th Shipyard Commander June 29 during a Change of Command Ceremony. Vice Adm. William J. Galinis, Commander, Naval Sea Systems Command, presided over the ceremony and presented Wolfson with the Legion of Merit for her service.

