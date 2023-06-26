The UH-60M motion flight simulator will complete its training at Fort Liberty at the start of July 2023. This simulator is the only six-degree-of-freedom motion simulator and the oldest flight simulator housed at Simmons Army Airfield. (Photos by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 11:53
|Photo ID:
|7887988
|VIRIN:
|230627-D-IV289-1004
|Resolution:
|2096x1395
|Size:
|354.69 KB
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NC, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Liberty says goodbye to its oldest flight simulator, the glass cockpit [Image 7 of 7], by Jason Ragucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Liberty says goodbye to its oldest flight simulator, the glass cockpit
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT