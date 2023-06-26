Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Liberty says goodbye to its oldest flight simulator, the glass cockpit [Image 2 of 7]

    Fort Liberty says goodbye to its oldest flight simulator, the glass cockpit

    FORT LIBERTY, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Jason Ragucci 

    Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office

    The UH-60M motion flight simulator will complete its training at Fort Liberty at the start of July 2023. This simulator is the only six-degree-of-freedom motion simulator and the oldest flight simulator housed at Simmons Army Airfield. (Photos by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office)

    TAGS

    UH-60M
    Daniel King
    Fort Liberty
    Simmons AAF

