Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230615-A-V0301-1003 [Image 3 of 3]

    230615-A-V0301-1003

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain (Capt.) Teji John Thanippilly, chaplain candidate (2nd Lt.) Jeremie Joseph and Chaplain (1st Lt.) Matthew Lowe discuss their experiences in the field training with quartermaster units to provide religious support for nearly 500 Soldiers during a field exercise at Training Area 15A on Fort Jackson on June 21. (By Mel Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 10:28
    Photo ID: 7887659
    VIRIN: 230615-A-V0301-1003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230615-A-V0301-1003 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230615-A-V0301-001
    230615-A-V0301-1002
    230615-A-V0301-1003

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chaplains return to exercise with Reserve unit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Chaplains
    IRL
    Institute for Religious Leadership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT