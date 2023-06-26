230615-A-V0301-1003

Chaplain (Capt.) Teji John Thanippilly, chaplain candidate (2nd Lt.) Jeremie Joseph and Chaplain (1st Lt.) Matthew Lowe discuss their experiences in the field training with quartermaster units to provide religious support for nearly 500 Soldiers during a field exercise at Training Area 15A on Fort Jackson on June 21. (By Mel Slater)

