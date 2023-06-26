Chaplain candidate (2nd Lt.) Jeremie Joseph finishes up interacting with the Soldiers during a field exercise at 15A Training Area on Fort Jackson, June 16. (Photo by Mel Slater)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 10:28
|Photo ID:
|7887655
|VIRIN:
|230615-A-V0301-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 230615-A-V0301-001 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chaplains return to exercise with Reserve unit
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT