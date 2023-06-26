Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230615-A-V0301-001 [Image 1 of 3]

    230615-A-V0301-001

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain candidate (2nd Lt.) Jeremie Joseph finishes up interacting with the Soldiers during a field exercise at 15A Training Area on Fort Jackson, June 16. (Photo by Mel Slater)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 10:28
    Photo ID: 7887655
    VIRIN: 230615-A-V0301-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230615-A-V0301-001 [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230615-A-V0301-001
    230615-A-V0301-1002
    230615-A-V0301-1003

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chaplains return to exercise with Reserve unit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    Chaplains
    IRL
    Institute for Religious Leadership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT