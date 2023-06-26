Father, son take to the skies during Air Defender 23.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, Air National Guard director, speaks to Airmen assigned to Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing prior to the conclusion of the German-led, multinational exercise, Air Defender 23 (AD23), at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 22, 2023. AD23 integrated U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values while strengthening partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

