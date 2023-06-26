Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Father, son take to the skies during Air Defender 23. [Image 3 of 3]

    Father, son take to the skies during Air Defender 23.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    06.22.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Loh, Air National Guard director, speaks to Airmen assigned to Vermont Air National Guard’s 158th Fighter Wing prior to the conclusion of the German-led, multinational exercise, Air Defender 23 (AD23), at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, June 22, 2023. AD23 integrated U.S. and allied air-power to defend shared values while strengthening partnerships. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 10:56
    Photo ID: 7887649
    VIRIN: 230622-F-SS755-1034
    Resolution: 7360x4140
    Size: 16.46 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Father, son take to the skies during Air Defender 23. [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Father, son take to the skies during Air Defender 23
    Father, son take to the skies during Air Defender 23.
    Father, son take to the skies during Air Defender 23.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Father, son take to the skies during Air Defender 23

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    National Guard
    Stronger Together
    AD23
    Air Defender 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT