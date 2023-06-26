Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    230624-A-JU979-8884 [Image 7 of 7]

    230624-A-JU979-8884

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2023

    Photo by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. Jason Kelly, throws out the first pitch at the Lexington Blowfish game honoring Fort Jackson.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 10:29
    Photo ID: 7887637
    VIRIN: 230624-A-JU979-8884
    Resolution: 5028x3232
    Size: 7.53 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 230624-A-JU979-8884 [Image 7 of 7], by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    230624-A-JU979-7680
    230624-A-JU979-8214
    230624-A-JU979-8254
    230624-A-JU979-8548
    230624-A-JU979-8571
    230624-A-JU979-8829
    230624-A-JU979-8884

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Trading bases: Soldiers watch local ballgame

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baseball
    Fort Jackson
    Army Training Center
    Lexington Blowfish

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT