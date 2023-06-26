Trading bases: Soldiers watch local ballgame

Fort Jackson Soldiers received the royal treatment, June 24, when police escorted them to their new base, four of them to be exact, as they headed to the Lexington Blowfish Stadium in Lexington, South Carolina.



“This is just a great opportunity to show these new Soldiers how our country still supports what they do and wants to show appreciation for their military service,” said Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs. “As much as the community supports Fort Jackson, we’re also showing how much we appreciate their support.”



Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 34th Infantry Regiment were excited to close out their last full week in Basic Combat Training jamming with Blowie the Blowfish, Lexington’s mascot, and eating from the concessions.



Pvt. Marlene Avila said she was honored and excited to attend them game. The police escort made her feel a sense of respect from the community and it filled her with a sense of pride and confidence.



“It’s a way of celebrating all of us and all the hard work we’ve put in to be able to get to the point that we’re at right now,” she said. Avila emphasized the life-altering decision they’ve all made and how challenging it can be.



Staff Sgt. Donovan Fennell, a drill sergeant with 3-34, said he’s glad to see the Soldiers rewarded and to be able to enjoy the evening, relax, and enjoy a reward after ten weeks in Basic Combat Training.



“I’m glad that I’m here with them and getting to see them be happy,” he said. “It’s good to see them here, because they’ve been trapped together and they get to get out, let their hair down, and relax.”



Not only was the game an important opportunity for the Soldiers to be able to relax and enjoy the evening, but it’s also a unique opportunity for the members of the community to see the Soldiers and realize that they’re just people with a job too, said Pfc. Michelle Dollins, a Soldier currently assigned to 369th Adjutant General Battalion. Dollins is currently in Advanced Individual Training to be a Human Resources Specialist.



“Before I was in the military, I’d see military and be scared or frightened,” she said. “So, I think it’s good for us to get out in the community and for others to see that we’re just normal people in the military who can do normal things.”



Music from the 282nd Army Band, Lexington’s mascot, Blowie the Blowfish’s shenanigans; and Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly throwing out the first pitch had Soldiers and attendees engaged from the start.



Kelly’s perfect first pitch set the evening on a path to success, as the Blowfish blew away the Florence Flamingos, 5-2. Following the Blowfish’s tribute to the troops, a firework display filled the night sky to round out the end of the night.

