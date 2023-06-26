Sgt. Seong H. Lee, 579th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 313th Movement Control Battalion, stands with fellow sergeants during the singing of the national anthem at the 369th Sustainment Brigade NCO Induction ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 28, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 07:47 Photo ID: 7887350 VIRIN: 230628-D-VN697-8695 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 7.94 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCO Induction Ceremony, Kuwait [Image 3 of 3], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.