Sgt. Seong H. Lee, 579th Inland Cargo Transfer Company, 313th Movement Control Battalion, stands with fellow sergeants during the singing of the national anthem at the 369th Sustainment Brigade NCO Induction ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 28, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 07:47
|Photo ID:
|7887350
|VIRIN:
|230628-D-VN697-8695
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|7.94 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Induction Ceremony, Kuwait [Image 3 of 3], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
