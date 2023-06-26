Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NCO Induction Ceremony, Kuwait [Image 2 of 3]

    NCO Induction Ceremony, Kuwait

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis L. Moss, senior enlisted leader, 369th Sustainment Brigade, leads 82 sergeants in reciting the charge to the noncommissioned officer during an NCO Induction ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 28, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 07:47
    Photo ID: 7887351
    VIRIN: 230628-D-VN697-8974
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 8.57 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCO Induction Ceremony, Kuwait [Image 3 of 3], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCO Induction Ceremony, Kuwait
    NCO Induction Ceremony, Kuwait
    NCO Induction Ceremony, Kuwait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1TSC
    ASG-KU
    313MCB
    82 FB
    369 SB NCO Induction Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT