Command Sgt. Maj. Curtis L. Moss, senior enlisted leader, 369th Sustainment Brigade, leads 82 sergeants in reciting the charge to the noncommissioned officer during an NCO Induction ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 28, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 07:47
|Photo ID:
|7887351
|VIRIN:
|230628-D-VN697-8974
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|8.57 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NCO Induction Ceremony, Kuwait [Image 3 of 3], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
