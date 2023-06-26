Tech. Sgt. Andrew Madden, 8th Comptroller Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge, briefs his flight on updated procedures at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 27, 2023. Madden was recognized as Pride of the Pack for revitalizing the mobile finance initiative, amongst other accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Parra)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2023 03:23
|Photo ID:
|7887076
|VIRIN:
|230627-F-DU706-1079
|Resolution:
|5924x3941
|Size:
|4.33 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Andrew Madden [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Karla Parra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Andrew Madden
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT