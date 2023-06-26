Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Andrew Madden

    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Andrew Madden

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karla Parra 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Andrew Madden, 8th Comptroller Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge, briefs his flight on updated procedures at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 27, 2023. Madden was recognized as Pride of the Pack for revitalizing the mobile finance initiative, amongst other accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Parra)

    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    Wolf Pack
    Republic of Korea
    8th Comptroller Squadron
    8th CPTS

