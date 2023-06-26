Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Andrew Madden

Tech. Sgt. Andrew Madden, 8th Comptroller Squadron non-commissioned officer in charge, was recognized as Kunsan Air Base’s Pride of the Pack for the week of June 26-30, 2023.



Madden demonstrated outstanding performance by taking the lead in multiple projects, including revitalizing the mobile finance initiative.



When asked about this recognition, Madden said, “I’m proud of the work I’ve accomplished here thus far, however, I’d say that my greatest success is the continuous growth of my team. As a leader, I work to instill a sense of pride and professionalism in my Airmen when it comes to their craft. My team and I work around the clock updating and improving our procedures to ensure that our Airmen are taken care of. I’m pretty good at what I do because I have a great team. I’m grateful to be trusted to lead and I strive to leave a positive impact here at Kunsan.”



Madden was lauded by leadership for his initiative to highlight career fields in support of Headquarters Air Force retention efforts and resolve program systems for utilization across the Indo-Pacific region.

