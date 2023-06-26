U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Martinez is an air transportation specialist assigned to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 16, 2023. The 449th AEG provides personnel recovery task forces, intra-theater airlift, base operating support, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, and aircraft launch and recovery capabilities in partnership with joint, interagency, intergovernmental, and multinational teammates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2023 Date Posted: 06.29.2023 04:15 Photo ID: 7887074 VIRIN: 230616-F-TO545-1015 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 22.77 MB Location: CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ Hometown: SILVER SPRING, MD, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pride in Service [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.