Pride in Service

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Martinez is an air transportation specialist assigned to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 16, 2023. The 449th AEG provides and facilitates personnel recovery task forces as well as intra-theater airlift capabilities across a twelve-country area of responsibility delivering secure, reliable, flexible power projection platforms for combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

