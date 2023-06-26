Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pride in Service [Image 1 of 3]

    Pride in Service

    CAMP LEMMONIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    406th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Martinez is an air transportation specialist assigned to the 449th Air Expeditionary Group, deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 16, 2023. The 449th AEG provides and facilitates personnel recovery task forces as well as intra-theater airlift capabilities across a twelve-country area of responsibility delivering secure, reliable, flexible power projection platforms for combatant commanders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 06.29.2023 04:15
    VIRIN: 230616-F-TO545-1008
    Location: CAMP LEMMONIER, DJ
    Hometown: SILVER SPRING, MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride in Service [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    449 AEG
    406 AEW

