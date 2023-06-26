Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ESl Sailors Clean Up Asan Beach Unit Trails [Image 4 of 5]

    ESl Sailors Clean Up Asan Beach Unit Trails

    GUAM

    06.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Victoria Kinney 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    ASAN BEACH, Guam (June 18, 2023) Electrician’s Mate 1st Class Marvin Harris, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), center, volunteers with the unit’s Sailor 360 program to help the National Park Service to clean up Asan Beach Unit trails, June 16, after Typhoon Mawar passed over the Island of Guam. A dual-status command, comprising both Title 10 forces from U.S. Army Pacific's Task Force West and Title 32 Guam National Guard Forces in support of the Governor of Guam, are the DoD entities unified in their support to the civil authorities and the people of Guam and the Marianas during Typhoon Mawar response recovery. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 1st Victoria Kinney)

    #combinedresponse #guamstrong #mawarrecovery #taskforcewest #typhoonrecovery #Mawar

