ASAN BEACH, Guam (June 18, 2023) Damage Controlman 2nd Class Alexander Olinger, left, and Navy Diver 1st Class Johnston Davis, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), volunteer with Sailor 360 and the National Park Service to clean up Asan Beach Unit trails, June 16, after Typhoon Mawar passed over the Island of Guam. A dual-status command, comprising both Title 10 forces from U.S. Army Pacific's Task Force West and Title 32 Guam National Guard Forces in support of the Governor of Guam, are the DoD entities unified in their support to the civil authorities and the people of Guam and the Marianas during Typhoon Mawar response recovery. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Victoria Kinney)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.16.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 23:52 Photo ID: 7887005 VIRIN: 230616-N-XP344-1014 Resolution: 5797x4480 Size: 4.79 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESl Sailors Clean Up Asan Beach Unit Trails [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Victoria Kinney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.