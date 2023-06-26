DEDEDO, Guam (June 9, 2023) – Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Nikeia Gates, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), works in the garden of Island Girl Power, a local non-profit organization, as part of local recovery efforts after Typhoon Mawar, June 9. A Combined Joint Task Force led by U.S. Army Pacific and Task Force West are the DoD representatives supporting FEMA and the governments of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands as we continue recovery efforts in the wake of Typhoon Mawar. Commander Task Force West Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson, and all military installation commanding officers in Guam are diligently working to restore steady state to the bases, and dedicate resources to all FEMA mission assignments. Typhoon Mawar moved through the area as a Category 4 storm on May 24, bringing hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and high seas marking the strongest storm to affect the island since Typhoon Pongsona in 2002. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Luke Wilson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 20:48 Photo ID: 7886768 VIRIN: 230609-N-YU102-1122 Resolution: 3974x5563 Size: 2.5 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESL Sailors Volunteer With Island Girl Power [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Luke Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.