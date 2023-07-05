From Sea to Store: Emory S. Land Sailors Volunteer to Help with Typhoon Recovery

APRA HARBOR, Guam (June 15, 2023)- Sailors from the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) recently volunteered their time to help clean up the Island Girl Power’s thrift store property, a local non-profit organization in Guam, June 9.
The store suffered damages from Typhoon Mawar, which hit the island in May 2023. The Sailors worked alongside local volunteers to help the store and ensure it could continue to serve the community.
“I am glad we were able to help them start to get back onto their feet,” said Religious Program Specialist 3rd Class Rene Alegria, a native of San Bernardino, Calif. “Being Sailors, we get together and bring positivity back to Guam and help build morale in our sister communities.”
The Sailors from the Emory S. Land were eager to help out, and they spent several hours cleaning up trash, removing fallen trees, and restoring the property.
The Sailors' efforts were appreciated by the staff and volunteers at Island Girl Power.
"We are really grateful for the Sailors’ time and the ongoing partnership we have built with the Emory S. Land," said Juanita Blaz, the executive director of Kurason I Sengsong - Island Girl Power. "They were able to help with the outdoor recovery and securing our facilities."
Island Girl Power is an organization that provides clothing, household items, and other essentials to families in need. The store relies on donations from the community to keep its shelves stocked, and the damages caused by the typhoon threatened to disrupt its service to the community.
The Sailors who volunteered at Island Girl Power were proud to be part of this effort. "Today, we really came together with new memories and friendships made while tackling the aftermath damage of Typhoon Mawar," said Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Aron Nix, a native of Morgan City, La.. "Volunteering is important because it brings out the best in people and helps build the community’s heart and strength overall."
The cleanup at Island Girl Power was just one of many community service projects undertaken by the Emory S. Land’s crew. In the past, Sailors have volunteered at local schools, hospitals, and other non-profit organizations. The ship’s community relations program will continue to play an important role in building strong relationships with local communities in Guam. By working together, Sailors and civilians can help to create a brighter future for everyone in the region.
The Sailors who volunteered at Island Girl Power were led by Alegria, part of the ship’s religious ministry team. Along with Alegria, Lt. Cmdr. Mark Miller, Emory S. Land’s chaplain, and Religious Program Specialist 1st Class James Brantley help facilitate volunteer events.
A dual-status command, comprising both Title 10 forces from U.S. Army Pacific's Task Force West and Title 32 Guam National Guard Forces in support of the Governor of Guam, are the DoD entities unified in their support to the civil authorities and the people of Guam and the Marianas during Typhoon Mawar response recovery.
Guam is home to the U.S. Navy's only submarine tenders, Emory S. Land (AS 39) and USS Frank Cable (AS 40), as well as Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. The submarines and tenders are maintained as part of the U.S. Navy's forward-deployed submarine force and are readily capable of meeting global operational requirements.
