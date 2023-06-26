Nose art contest winner announced

U.S. Air Force Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Fighter Wing commander, presents Kaelynn Hartmann, the daughter of 173rd Maintenance Group Staff Sgts. Michael and Ashyln Hartman, with a coin and certificate at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls Falls, Oregon, June 23, 2023. Kaelynn submitted her artwork to a Nose Art contest hosted by the Military and Family Readiness office in April for Month of the Military Child; her artwork was selected out of 20 entries to be placed on the nose of a 173rd FW F-15C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

