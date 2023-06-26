U.S. Air Force Col. Lee Bouma, 173rd Fighter Wing commander, presents Kaelynn Hartmann, the daughter of 173rd Maintenance Group Staff Sgts. Michael and Ashyln Hartman, with a coin and certificate at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls Falls, Oregon, June 23, 2023. Kaelynn submitted her artwork to a Nose Art contest hosted by the Military and Family Readiness office in April for Month of the Military Child; her artwork was selected out of 20 entries to be placed on the nose of a 173rd FW F-15C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 16:00
|Photo ID:
|7886285
|VIRIN:
|230623-Z-CT752-1078
|Resolution:
|4781x7172
|Size:
|17.85 MB
|Location:
|KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Nose art contest winner announced [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kingsley Kid’s artwork selected for nose art on F-15
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT