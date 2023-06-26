Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nose art contest winner announced

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Kaelynn Hartmann, the daughter of 173rd Maintenance Group Staff Sgts. Michael and Ashyln Hartman, poses for a photo next to her artwork on the nose of an F-15C at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls Falls, Oregon, June 23, 2023. Kaelynn submitted her artwork to a Nose Art contest hosted by the Military and Family Readiness office in April for Month of the Military Child; her artwork was selected out of 20 entries to be placed on the nose of a 173rd FW F-15C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

    Kingsley Kid&rsquo;s artwork selected for nose art on F-15

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    F-15
    Oregon Air National Guard
    Month of the Military Child
    Purple Up

