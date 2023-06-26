Nose art contest winner announced

Kaelynn Hartmann, the daughter of 173rd Maintenance Group Staff Sgts. Michael and Ashyln Hartman, poses for a photo next to her artwork on the nose of an F-15C at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls Falls, Oregon, June 23, 2023. Kaelynn submitted her artwork to a Nose Art contest hosted by the Military and Family Readiness office in April for Month of the Military Child; her artwork was selected out of 20 entries to be placed on the nose of a 173rd FW F-15C. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Penny Snoozy)

