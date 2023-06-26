SAN DIEGO (June 28, 2023) USS Nimitz (CVN 68) arrives in San Diego concluding a seven-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations (AO). Nimitz’s presence in U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet AOs reinforced the United States’ commitment to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 11:53 Photo ID: 7885589 VIRIN: 230628-N-YF131-1037 Resolution: 5069x3379 Size: 946.4 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nimitz returns from deployment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Madison Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.