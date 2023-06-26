Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Nimitz returns from deployment [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Nimitz returns from deployment

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Cassidy 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    SAN DIEGO (June 28, 2023) USS Nimitz (CVN 68) arrives in San Diego concluding a seven-month deployment to U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operations (AO). Nimitz’s presence in U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet AOs reinforced the United States’ commitment to fly, sail and operate wherever international law allows in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 11:52
    Photo ID: 7885587
    VIRIN: 230628-N-YF131-1049
    Resolution: 4383x2922
    Size: 934.59 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nimitz returns from deployment [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Madison Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Nimitz returns from deployment
    USS Nimitz returns from deployment
    USS Nimitz returns from deployment
    USS Nimitz returns from deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AIRCRAFT CARRIER
    USS NIMITZ
    US NAVY
    CVN 72
    SHALLNOTPERISH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT