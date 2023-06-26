Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSG Ladlee receives Ohlsen Award [Image 1 of 2]

    MSG Ladlee receives Ohlsen Award

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Shortly before his active-duty retirement, Master Sgt. Wesley Ladlee, center right, receives the prestigious Dean R. Ohlsen Award of Excellence during a ceremony June 1, 2023, at Fort Detrick, Maryland. Also pictured are U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command leaders, from left, Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Lee Nelson, Commander Col. Gary Cooper and Sgt. Maj. Akram Shaheed.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023
    Photo ID: 7885574
    VIRIN: 230601-A-BL065-1004
    Resolution: 2370x1517
    Size: 2.99 MB
    Location: FORT DETRICK, MD, US 
    Hometown: NEWBURGH, NY, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MSG Ladlee receives Ohlsen Award [Image 2 of 2], by C.J. Lovelace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    service
    excellence
    retirement
    medical logistics
    AMLC
    Ohlsen award

