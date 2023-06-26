MSG Ladlee retires

Master Sgt. Wesley Ladlee, a medical maintenance expert with nearly 22 years of service to the U.S. Army, recently retired from U.S. Army Medial Logistics Command, but will continue to serve in a contract role under the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, one of AMLC’s direct reporting units. As a senior NCO, Ladlee has been a leading voice in his field over his career, including during his time as the NCOIC for AMLC’s new Integrated Logistics Support Center for medical materiel.
AMLC senior NCO reflects on career, continuing to serve
