    MSG Ladlee retires [Image 2 of 2]

    MSG Ladlee retires

    FORT DETRICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2022

    Photo by C.J. Lovelace 

    U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command

    Master Sgt. Wesley Ladlee, a medical maintenance expert with nearly 22 years of service to the U.S. Army, recently retired from U.S. Army Medial Logistics Command, but will continue to serve in a contract role under the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, one of AMLC’s direct reporting units. As a senior NCO, Ladlee has been a leading voice in his field over his career, including during his time as the NCOIC for AMLC’s new Integrated Logistics Support Center for medical materiel.

