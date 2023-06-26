MSG Ladlee retires

Master Sgt. Wesley Ladlee, a medical maintenance expert with nearly 22 years of service to the U.S. Army, recently retired from U.S. Army Medial Logistics Command, but will continue to serve in a contract role under the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency, one of AMLC’s direct reporting units. As a senior NCO, Ladlee has been a leading voice in his field over his career, including during his time as the NCOIC for AMLC’s new Integrated Logistics Support Center for medical materiel.

