An MC-130J aircraft from the 193rd Special Operations Wing aircraft follows closely behind a KC-135 aircraft from the 171st Air Refueling Wing as both fly over historic landmarks in Pennsylvania as they celebrate the 100 year anniversary of Air Refueling June 27, 2023. The 100 year anniversary followed the 75th anniversary of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard unit in Pittsburgh now known as the 171st Air Refueling Wing.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 07:54 Photo ID: 7885299 VIRIN: 230627-Z-NQ177-2005 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 21.11 MB Location: CORAOPOLIS, PA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Flyover from 171st Air Refueling Wing to Celebrate 100 Years of Air Refueling [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.