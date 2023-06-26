Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flyover from 171st Air Refueling Wing to Celebrate 100 Years of Air Refueling [Image 1 of 5]

    Flyover from 171st Air Refueling Wing to Celebrate 100 Years of Air Refueling

    CORAOPOLIS, PA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Monk 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    An MC-130J aircraft from the 193rd Special Operations Wing aircraft follows closely behind a KC-135 aircraft from the 171st Air Refueling Wing as both fly over historic landmarks in Pennsylvania as they celebrate the 100 year anniversary of Air Refueling June 27, 2023. The 100 year anniversary followed the 75th anniversary of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard unit in Pittsburgh now known as the 171st Air Refueling Wing.

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 07:54
    This work, Flyover from 171st Air Refueling Wing to Celebrate 100 Years of Air Refueling [Image 5 of 5], by SMSgt Shawn Monk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pittsburgh
    National Guard
    171st Air Refueling Wing
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard

