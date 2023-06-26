Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMF Counter-Piracy Admiral Meets European Task Force Commander aboard Italian Warship [Image 1 of 2]

    CMF Counter-Piracy Admiral Meets European Task Force Commander aboard Italian Warship

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.23.2023

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain (June 23, 2023) Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Ko Seung-bum, commander of Combined Task Force 151, left, greets Italian Navy Rear Adm. Mauro Panebainco, commander of Task Force 474, aboard Italian frigate ITS Rizzo (F595). (Courtesy photo)

    CTF 151
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Combined Maritime Forces
    ITS Rizzo
    Task Force 474

