MANAMA, Bahrain (June 23, 2023) Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Ko Seung-bum, commander of Combined Task Force 151, left, greets Italian Navy Rear Adm. Mauro Panebainco, commander of Task Force 474, aboard Italian frigate ITS Rizzo (F595). (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 04:49
|Photo ID:
|7885171
|VIRIN:
|230623-N-NO146-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|389.24 KB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, CMF Counter-Piracy Admiral Meets European Task Force Commander aboard Italian Warship [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CMF Counter-Piracy Admiral Meets European Task Force Commander aboard Italian Warship
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT