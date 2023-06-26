CMF Counter-Piracy Admiral Meets European Task Force Commander aboard Italian Warship

Courtesy Photo | MANAMA, Bahrain (June 23, 2023) Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Ko Seung-bum,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | MANAMA, Bahrain (June 23, 2023) Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Ko Seung-bum, commander of Combined Task Force 151, left, greets Italian Navy Rear Adm. Mauro Panebainco, commander of Task Force 474, aboard Italian frigate ITS Rizzo (F595). (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain - The commander of a Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) counter-piracy task force met with the commander for a European naval task force aboard an Italian warship that was pierside in Bahrain, June 23.



Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Ko Seung-bum, commander of Combined Task Force 151, visited Italian Navy Rear Adm. Mauro Panebainco, commander of Task Force 474, aboard Italian frigate ITS Rizzo (F595).



The leaders discussed current maritime operations, opportunities for regular information sharing and closer collaboration. They also received a briefing from Cmdr. Valerio DI Giammatteo, Rizzo’s commanding officer, on the ship’s capabilities.



Task Force 474 is the operational arm of naval coalition called the European Maritime Awareness in the Strait of Hormuz. The partnership, consisting of eight nations, protects navigational rights of regional mariners in Middle East waters.



“I am grateful for the opportunity to learn more about Task Force 474 and ITS Rizzo’s capabilities in the maritime environment,” said Ko. “As CMF has demonstrated, international cooperation and collaboration are vital to ensure that all maritime trade remains protected and unhindered from safe and free navigation in regional waters.”



As one of CMF’s five operational staffs, Combined Task Force 151 focuses on counter-piracy missions in the Middle East. The multinational team includes nearly 30 personnel from a dozen country.