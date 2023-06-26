Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMF Counter-Piracy Admiral Meets European Task Force Commander aboard Italian Warship

    CMF Counter-Piracy Admiral Meets European Task Force Commander aboard Italian Warship

    Courtesy Photo | MANAMA, Bahrain (June 23, 2023) Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Ko Seung-bum,...... read more read more

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.28.2023

    Story by NAVCENT Public Affairs    

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    MANAMA, Bahrain - The commander of a Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) counter-piracy task force met with the commander for a European naval task force aboard an Italian warship that was pierside in Bahrain, June 23.

    Republic of Korea Navy Rear Adm. Ko Seung-bum, commander of Combined Task Force 151, visited Italian Navy Rear Adm. Mauro Panebainco, commander of Task Force 474, aboard Italian frigate ITS Rizzo (F595).

    The leaders discussed current maritime operations, opportunities for regular information sharing and closer collaboration. They also received a briefing from Cmdr. Valerio DI Giammatteo, Rizzo’s commanding officer, on the ship’s capabilities.

    Task Force 474 is the operational arm of naval coalition called the European Maritime Awareness in the Strait of Hormuz. The partnership, consisting of eight nations, protects navigational rights of regional mariners in Middle East waters.

    “I am grateful for the opportunity to learn more about Task Force 474 and ITS Rizzo’s capabilities in the maritime environment,” said Ko. “As CMF has demonstrated, international cooperation and collaboration are vital to ensure that all maritime trade remains protected and unhindered from safe and free navigation in regional waters.”

    As one of CMF’s five operational staffs, Combined Task Force 151 focuses on counter-piracy missions in the Middle East. The multinational team includes nearly 30 personnel from a dozen country.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 04:49
    Story ID: 448160
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMF Counter-Piracy Admiral Meets European Task Force Commander aboard Italian Warship, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CMF Counter-Piracy Admiral Meets European Task Force Commander aboard Italian Warship
    CMF Counter-Piracy Admiral Meets European Task Force Commander aboard Italian Warship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CTF 151
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Combined Maritime Forces
    ITS Rizzo
    Task Force 474

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT