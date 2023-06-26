Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium [Image 13 of 13]

    The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium

    KUWAIT

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christian Cote 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army Service Members and Kuwait Forces Service Members pose for a group photo after the Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium, June 26, 2023, at Kuwait. The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium provides an opportunity for engagement between partner nations to build relationships and learn how legal staff are incorporated into each country’s respective warfighting functions. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Christian Cote).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 05:37
    Photo ID: 7885153
    VIRIN: 230626-A-AB407-9671
    Resolution: 6409x4273
    Size: 9.05 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium
    The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium
    The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium
    The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium
    The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium
    The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium
    The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium
    The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium
    The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium
    The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium
    The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium
    The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium
    The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    task force spartan
    partnerships
    kuwait
    Army
    legal symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT