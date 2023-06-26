U.S. Army Col. Frank McGovern, Staff Judge Advocate of Task Force Spartan, gives a gift to Kuwait Army Capt. Mohammed Al-Ajmi after the Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium, June 26, 2023, at Kuwait. The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium provides an opportunity for engagement between partner nations to build relationships and learn how legal staff are incorporated into each country’s respective warfighting functions. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Christian Cote).
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 05:37
|Photo ID:
|7885152
|VIRIN:
|230628-A-AB407-1002
|Resolution:
|5715x3810
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Task Force Spartan Kuwait Legal Symposium [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT