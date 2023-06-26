Airmen and Soldiers stationed at Prince Sultan Air Base pick up trash during "Operation Clean Sweep" at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 28, 2023. The base beautification effort brought Airmen and Soldiers together to help clean-up unwanted material and trash located throughout the installation. The event gave joint forces an opportunity to work together and take pride in the cleanliness of their surroundings. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

Date Taken: 06.28.2023
Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA