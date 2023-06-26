Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team PSAB cleans up in "Operation Clean Sweep" [Image 6 of 10]

    Team PSAB cleans up in &quot;Operation Clean Sweep&quot;

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.28.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    Airmen and Soldiers stationed at Prince Sultan Air Base pick-up trash during "Operation Clean Sweep" at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 28, 2023. The base beautification effort brought Airmen and Soldiers together to help clean-up unwanted material and trash located throughout the installation. The event gave joint forces an opportunity to work together and take pride in the cleanliness of their surroundings. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexander Frank)

