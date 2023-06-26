MWSS-172 Installs M-31 Arresting Gear

U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 prepare M-31 expeditionary aircraft arresting gear at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 25, 2023. The M-31 arresting gear is a deployable system of cables, sheaves, and shock absorbers utilized to rapidly decelerate and stop aircraft in a controlled manner. This rapid cycle arrest system enhances 1st Marine Aircraft Wing’s capacity for safe and efficient landings, facilitates rapid response times, and supplements operational superiority in expeditionary environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)

