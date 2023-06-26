Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-172 Installs M-31 Arresting Gear [Image 6 of 8]

    MWSS-172 Installs M-31 Arresting Gear

    JAPAN

    06.25.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) install support for M-31 expeditionary aircraft arresting gear at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 25, 2023. The M-31 arresting gear is a deployable system of cables, sheaves, and shock absorbers utilized to rapidly decelerate and stop aircraft in a controlled manner. This rapid cycle arrest system enhances 1st Marine Aircraft Wing’s capacity for safe and efficient landings, facilitates rapid response times, and supplements operational superiority in expeditionary environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2023
