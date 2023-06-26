Pfc. Chase Camacho, left. and Spc. Alora Finey, Combat Medics with the Guam National Guard, work at the Guam Memorial Hospital's emergency room following Typhoon Mawar June 21, 2013. Camacho and Finey are part of approximately 200 members of the Guard on Territorial Active Duty, helping the U.S. Territory recovery from the strongest storm in decades.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.28.2023 01:51 Photo ID: 7885112 VIRIN: 230621-Z-RJ317-1018 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 3.35 MB Location: GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guam Guard Medics assist with hospital surge after Typhoon Mawar [Image 3 of 3], by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.