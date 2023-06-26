Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Guard Medics assist with hospital surge after Typhoon Mawar [Image 3 of 3]

    Guam Guard Medics assist with hospital surge after Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    06.21.2023

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    Combat Medics from the Guam National Guard and members of the Guam Memorial Hospital emergency room staff work together in the wake of Typhoon Mawar June 21, 2023.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.28.2023 01:51
    Location: GU
    Guam
    disaster response
    National Guard
    Typhoon Mawar

