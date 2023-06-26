Combat Medics from the Guam National Guard and members of the Guam Memorial Hospital emergency room staff work together in the wake of Typhoon Mawar June 21, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2023 01:51
|Photo ID:
|7885114
|VIRIN:
|230621-Z-RJ317-1012
|Resolution:
|3619x2413
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
Guam Guard Medics assist with hospital surge after Typhoon Mawar
