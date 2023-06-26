USS Howard (DDG 83) Ship’s Laundry

230627-N-NY362-1025 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 27, 2023) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Brandon Ashley, from Orlando, Florida, lays a uniform top on a pressing table in the ship’s laundry aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, June 27. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

