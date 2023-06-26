230627-N-NY362-1007 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 27, 2023) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Brandon Ashley, from Orlando, Florida, presses a uniform top in the ship’s laundry aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, June 27. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2023 21:29
|Photo ID:
|7884899
|VIRIN:
|230627-N-NY362-1007
|Resolution:
|5620x4073
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Ship’s Laundry [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT