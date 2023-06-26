Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Ship’s Laundry [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Howard (DDG 83) Ship’s Laundry

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Navarro 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230627-N-NY362-1007 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 27, 2023) Retail Services Specialist Seaman Brandon Ashley, from Orlando, Florida, presses a uniform top in the ship’s laundry aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the Philippine Sea, June 27. Howard is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/ Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest and forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Santiago Navarro)

    This work, USS Howard (DDG 83) Ship’s Laundry [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Santiago Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Uniform
    Laundry
    USS Howard
    DDG 83
    Retail Services Specialist

