Linebacker of the Week: Airman 1st Class Kioni Cooley

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kioni Cooley, an installation access clerk assigned to the 36th Security Forces Squadron, works on her computer at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 21, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

