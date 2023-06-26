Linebacker of the Week: Airman 1st Class Kioni Cooley

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam – U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Kioni Cooley, an installation access clerk assigned to the 36th Security Forces Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 21, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As an installation access clerk, Cooley is responsible for the issuance and control of all identification media for installation access including international and deployed personnel. She oversees criminal and terrorism background checks for access requests including construction contracts and special events. Cooley is the wing’s focal point for installation access requirements and liaises with joint and international partners to ensure compliance.



“I really enjoy my job,” said Cooley. “It may not be the easiest at times, but it’s really enjoyable and the people around it what makes it worth it for me.”



Cooley has been pivotal in coordinating and vetting all government foreign visitor requests for exercises COPE NORTH and SEA DRAGON 23. Her actions led to 1,700 personnel approved for installation access. Cooley’s actions led to her being appointed the government foreign visitor point of contact for the squadron. On a 24-hour short notice, Cooley was tasked with a Singapore foreign visitor request In 13 hours she was able to coordinate with the wing Information Protection office and the U.S. Embassy to process and distribute 1,448 passes. Furthermore, she was hand selected for a six personnel fly away security team in support of U.S. military presence to Clark Air Base, Philippines, to conduct strategic community relations.



Recently Cooley has stepped up to be her work centers physical training leader and developed diet plans for Airmen in the unit. These actions led to increased pass rates by 5%. Additionally, Cooley has represented the unit in four base-wide 5K events.



“My favorite part of the job is helping people,” said Cooley. “I feel like that is the whole reason of being security forces.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Cooley!

